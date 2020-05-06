University sends personalized commencement-in-a-box packages to each graduate, will launch special website

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is rolling out a special website among other plans to celebrate its 2020 spring semester student graduations.
After canceling its in-person graduation commencement scheduled for Saturday, the university is sending “commencement-in-a-box” packages and personalized URL videos to about 2,200 graduates.
The special website launches Saturday at 6 a.m. and the link can be found at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/commencement-alternative-spring-2020/
“What we felt was we wanted to do something that felt very personal,” said Vice President for University Advancement Kent Stanley. “We can’t shake hands in this environment, but [we want] something as close and as personal as a handshake if we can get that.”
Those commencement boxes include diploma covers, commencement programs and a personalized message from President Richard Davenport inviting spring graduates to December 2020′s commencement ceremonies.
The website includes the names of each graduate and a graduation photo gallery where photos will be shared that graduates, faculty and staff tag with #MavGrad2020.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.