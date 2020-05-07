CMS Administrator Seema Verma discusses latest on COVID-19 in nursing homes

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced last week a new commission to try to ensure the protection of seniors in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes will meet this month and give recommendations to CMS for better safety measures in nursing homes.
Since the start of the outbreak, CMS has also required nursing homes to report coronavirus cases and deaths to families, waived certain rules and regulations for healthcare providers and facilities and has set out to try and increase testing.
Gray DC speaks with CMS Administrator Seema Verma to get the latest on how the agency is handling coronavirus in nursing homes.
Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.