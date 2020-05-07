Elective procedures to resume next week at the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic

(KEYC) — With proper protocols, elective procedures can resume. This is a joyous time for people suffering from an injury that requires surgery.
This couldn’t have come at a better time for providers like Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic in Mankato, who currently have 75 to 100 patients waiting to be done.
“There’s a lot of people who have rotator cuff repairs, they need a total need and you know their lives are impacted significantly by whatever that problem is,” explained Andrew Meyers, CEO of the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic. “We pushed those off and now it’s great we can get back to them. Some of these people for six to eight weeks have been suffering through that problem.”
When patients begin coming back, new protocols will be in place.
Employees will take their temperature every day and review COVID-19 symptoms, when patients make appointments they review symptoms and if they show any before the appointment, it is canceled, patients issued a mask if they do not have one, the staff will wear masks and social distancing measures will be implemented.
“We have split our patient-facing staff into two groups so that if anyone on that team comes down with symptoms we don’t wipe out the entire medical staff. We have a team in reserve and they work every other week,” added Meyers.
And in the newly explored world of telehealth, Meyers only expects its usage to grow as time moves on.
"Some of our providers had some experience with telehealth and others its brand new but they have picked up on it really well. We went from zero to 147 in one month," said Meyers. "Our physicians each day go through their schedule, see which ones would be doable for telehealth and then we will facilitate that."
OFC is currently prioritizing backlogged patients on who needs what procedures the quickest.
