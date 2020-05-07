Fairmont coach honors senior student-athletes

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont head track and field coach Bob Bonk is taking to Twitter to remember this year’s senior student-athletes, highlighting what each individual brought to the program.
It’s a gesture many coaches across southern Minnesota are doing for a class that’s sidelined this spring.
“I feel especially bad for the seniors not to have their senior year. At the same time, it’s the right decision. This is serious stuff we’re dealing with," Bonk said. “It’s a tough thing to do, but it’s nothing like being in the front lines. We have to put it into perspective, I think.”
The cancellation is unprecedented as Minnesotans work toward slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Even though the decision is disappointing for anyone that’s a fan and/or coach or student-athlete in high school sports and activities.
Bonk hopes the Class of 2020 will be able to take this away as their high school careers come to a close.
”You never know when you do your last whatever. So to enjoy the day, I guess," Bonk added. “While it’s very disappointing the things we’re going through, it’s not the same as life and death and a real serious illness and maybe to become a little more self-actualized as a result of this. To maybe appreciate the people in their lives a little more and just appreciate the day more and not necessarily think about five years from now but think about having a good day today.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.