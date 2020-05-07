Fairmont coach honors senior student-athletes

”You never know when you do your last whatever. So to enjoy the day, I guess," Bonk added. “While it’s very disappointing the things we’re going through, it’s not the same as life and death and a real serious illness and maybe to become a little more self-actualized as a result of this. To maybe appreciate the people in their lives a little more and just appreciate the day more and not necessarily think about five years from now but think about having a good day today.”