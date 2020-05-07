Give at Home MN week: Options for Women Mankato expands hours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC is continuing coverage of “Give at Home MN” week, a week that encourages residents to give back to local non-profits.
Options for Women Mankato is one of several local non-profits accepting donations.
The organization helps women who are facing a difficult or unplanned pregnancy.
Options for Women Mankato said they’ve seen an increase in parenting education appointments and have expanded their hours to meet the growing need.
Executive Director Lori Letourneau said fundraising can help provide items like diapers, clothing, wipes and other supplies.
“And definitely the need for emotional support, social support, financial support, education hasn’t gone away," she said.
Funds can also help with additional staffing.
