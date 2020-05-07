Greater Mankato Growth sends letter to Governor Walz urging for safe opening of businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth partners with 75 chambers of commerce statewide to send a letter to Governor Walz.
The group is urging him to consider a more rapid and equitable approach to safely open businesses of all sizes. This week Greater Mankato Growth leadership is speaking with the Governor and Commissioner Steve Grove of the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development.
To learn more about Greater Mankato Growth, visit greatermankato.com
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.