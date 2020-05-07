The Green Giant follows CDC Guidelines with mask

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, seeing masks out and about has become a new normal, and thanks to a donation from a Blue Earth woman, one landmark in Blue Earth is following suit.
The Jolly Green Giant can now be seen sporting a face mask. Judy Orvedal’s daughter came up with an idea and she got right to work, getting approval from the city council, the Green Giant Corporate Office, and ordering the massive supplies. She ended up using a bedsheet for the mask that was put on the giant Wednesday by Blue Earth Light and Water.
“there is a sign down there in the Green giant Park that tells some information about the giant and what really helped me is his smile is about 48 inches so I kind of went from there to estimate what size I needed the mask and the ties to be,” says Orvedal.
She says the mask took her about a day to complete and that this entire project wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Blue Earth community.
