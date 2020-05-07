Local gyms and fitness studios promote activity with Move This Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gyms and fitness studios remain closed under the governor’s order, and for many, it’s been an exercise in creativity to stay connected to clients. Now eight area gyms are working together to make sure all of us can work out this weekend.
Move This Town is a virtual fitness event Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It features a series of live 30-minute fitness classes you can do from anywhere, free of charge and no equipment necessary.
“I hear all the time doing what I do that it’s so intimidating to check out a new class. So this is one of those silver linings. When have you ever had the chance where each gym is taking turns, no one is going at the same time, we all have our own time slot, and you can check them out from the comfort of your home? So it’s really a great opportunity to do something you may have been too intimidated to do before,” says Stephanie Fischer from the Mankato Family YMCA.
To take part in Move this Town, simply click Like on the Move Mankato Facebook page. There you’ll find the event with a list of participating gyms.
You can then click Like on the ones you want to try on Saturday. T-shirts are also available, with proceeds going to the Backpack Food Program.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.