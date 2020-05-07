Mankato Clinic set to return to the operation room with elective surgeries and procedures

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Elective surgeries and procedures are, of course, crucial in maintaining public health.
With Gov. Walz’s recent announcement that elective and preventive care has the green light to resume next week, the Mankato Clinic will resume that care by starting with a lower volume of patients based on highest need and lowest COVID-19 risk.
According to the Chief Medical Officer of the Mankato Clinic Dr. Andrew Lundquist, some of the most frequent elective and preventative care are pre-cancerous procedures, colonoscopies and mammograms.
“We know that about every week we diagnose one woman with breast cancer and so we have gone without doing those routinely for about six weeks, so if you think about that there’s maybe six people that are out there with cancer that don’t know it,” Lundquist said.
Prior to the care, patients and doctors will be screened for COVID-19 as well as the use of N95 masks in the operating room as opposed to surgical masks.
