MDH: 786 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 4,800 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 786 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 9,365. There have been 25 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 508. Over 4800 people are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 407.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, there are 435 people hospitalized, 182 in ICU.
1,459 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The average age of those being hospitalized is 62, and the average age of those dying is 83.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 97,421.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 11,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 4,200 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 224.
More than 66,400 people have been tested.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
