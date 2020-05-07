Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store to reopen this weekend

JORDAN, Minn. (KEYC) — This weekend, Minnesota’s largest candy store reopens as an essential business.
Robert Wagner, owner of Jim’s Apple Farm (also known as Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store), successfully made his case to Gov. Tim Walz that candy - while the most prominent part of his family’s business - isn’t all of it.
"For me, being open is infinitely better than being closed, even if the business is down 75 percent,” Wagner said.
That doesn’t mean Friday’s opening will be business as usual. New safety measures include plastic dividers between the aisles and at checkout, one-way food traffic and a limit of 200 at a time in the store.
