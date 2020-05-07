Monroe Avenue project moving forward

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The city of North Mankato is moving forward with a street and utility improvement project along Monroe Avenue.
The project was included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for this year, and the city plans to start the project by the middle to end of this month.
The project aims to put in a storm sewage system on the street and update the existing infrastructure.
The project costs roughly $1 million.
Those who live on the street should have received assessment amounts that will help pay for the project.
The assessment for residents is capped at $7,000 and can be paid in a variety of ways, including upfront or over the next 15 years.
“A large component to it is those particular two blocks don’t have any sort of storm sewer in them, so water just drains away from those streets to the adjacent streets and into the inland structure. It also is old original infrastructure in terms of water in the sanitary sewer line dating 50, 60 years back," explained Nate Host, director at North Mankato Public Works.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Mankato Area Public Schools have also received assessments that will help pay for the project.
