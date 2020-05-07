New Five-Point Plan for Protecting Minnesota’s Long-Term Care Residents, Workers

In Minnesota, nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities, (collectively known as long-term care facilities, LTCFs) provide a variety of services, both medical and personal care, to people who may need assistance in order to continue their lives within these respective settings. Home care services are also provided in independent living communities, residential care facilities, and Continuing Care Communities. On average, more than four million Americans are admitted to or reside in nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities each year and nearly one million reside in assisted living facilities.