Northwoods League joins long list of canceled, delayed sports

(KEYC) — The Northwoods League is the latest addition to the list of sports seasons that have been canceled or temporarily altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league issued a statement on its website Thursday that said it would be postponing the start of its season for all teams.
The season was originally scheduled to begin May 26, but will be postponed indefinitely following Thursday’s announcement.
In the announcement, Northwoods League officials say they will “continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates to see where play might safely commence.”
Local impacts of the league’s announcement are yet to be seen, as the 2020 Northwoods League All-Star Game was, and still currently is, scheduled to be played at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato on July 20 and 21.
In a Twitter post following the league announcement, the Mankato Moondogs organization said it is “in the midst of formulating safety guidelines to work hand-in-hand with local and state officials to be able to provide just that environment [safe and friendly] allowing us to return to baseball and fun at your ballpark.”
The NWL joins a growing list of cancellations, highlighted by the halt of America’s top-five professional leagues, Minnesota State High School League competitions, events and practices, collegiate championships and spring sports, and many more.
