SCC VP of student and academic affairs chosen for a national presidential fellowship

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College being recognized for its leadership.
Dr. DeAnna Burt, the college’s vice president of student and academic affairs, was chosen for the Aspen Rising President’s Fellowship.
That’s a leadership program to prepare the next generation of community college presidents as studies have shown the number of presidents that will retire across the nation will result in a notable shift in leadership.
“Aspen is determined that they want to have a positive impact on the shifting demographics of the leadership to reflect the changes that we have demographically across the nation,” Burt said.
Burt will be one of 40 in a group that is 70-percent female and 61-percent people of color, who have been selected to be paired with an esteemed mentor.
“They pair us very strategically based on our experiences, our desires of where we see ourselves in the future, and then that person, that mentor’s expertise as well,” Burt said.
Allowing her, with an already decorated resume with two decades in higher education paired with a unique background in STEM, to strengthen her leadership abilities.
The Rising Presidents Fellows are set to embark on a 10-month fellowship beginning in July 2020.
