Smith introduces All Dependents Count Act

“Well Congress has passed legislation spending trillions of dollars, and it’s very important that we fulfill our responsibility to make sure that those dollars are being spent in the way that they were intended to be spent," explained Smith. "Here’s an example of where we need to provide oversight. Direct cash payments were made to individuals, but they didn’t get to the right individuals all the time, and in some cases they went to people who are dead, so that’s just one example of how we need to make sure that these programs are working the way they’re supposed to be working.”