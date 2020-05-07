Smith introduces All Dependents Count Act

(KEYC) — Sen. Tina Smith is introducing legislation aiming to provide payments to those who did not qualify for the initial round of stimulus checks.
That includes children older than 16, college students and older adults who were claimed as dependents.
The All Dependents Count Act would expand eligibility for the $500 credit so that a taxpayer will receive a $500 credit for all dependents they care for. Smith also called for more oversight into federal programs.
“Well Congress has passed legislation spending trillions of dollars, and it’s very important that we fulfill our responsibility to make sure that those dollars are being spent in the way that they were intended to be spent," explained Smith. "Here’s an example of where we need to provide oversight. Direct cash payments were made to individuals, but they didn’t get to the right individuals all the time, and in some cases they went to people who are dead, so that’s just one example of how we need to make sure that these programs are working the way they’re supposed to be working.”
Smith SAYS SHE hopes the bill will be included in the next Coronavirus package.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.