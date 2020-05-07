SouthPoint Foundation donates $7,000 to local food banks

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The SouthPoint Foundation announced Thursday it has donated $7,000 to local food banks.
In an effort to aid local food shelves and try to help ease the burden they may be experiencing during this difficult time, the SouthPoint Foundation has donated $1,000 to the following seven food banks:
- Sleepy Eye Food Shelf;
- Springfield Area Food Shelf;
- New Ulm Emergency Food Shelf;
- St. Peter Food Shelf;
- ECHO Food Shelf of Mankato and North Mankato;
- McLEod Emergency Food Shelf in Hutchinson; and
- Waconia United Food Shelf.
“Food shelves across the country are experiencing unprecedented demand,” says Troy Diedrich, President of the SouthPoint Foundation. “We are grateful to the individuals that serve the nutritional needs of our communities during this time.”
