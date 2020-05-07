Three-year-old “Mighty Myles” passes away after battle with rare medical condition

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Three-year-old Myles Genelin from Le Center has passed away after his battle with a rare medical disorder.
The family of “Mighty Myles” shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that Myles had checked off another one of his trademark bucket list items, to “Be Free Of All Tubes, Cords and Lines,” Myles was born with a disorder called Cardiofaciocutaneous syndrome which affects one in a million people.
The Facebook post says “Mighty Myles will forever sport a set of beautiful angel wings behind his superhero cape. We are broken. Our hearts are shattered and aching with excruciating pain. But Myles is forever healed.”
