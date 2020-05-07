Waseca police officer making strides in road to recovery

(KEYC) — A Waseca police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty on Jan. 6 is making big strides on his road to recovery.
Officer Arik Matson has been recovering at a rehabilitation facility in Nebraska since early April.
In an update on his CaringBridge page on Friday, Matson’s sister-in-law, Nicole, said that he is walking longer distances with less assistance – last week he was able to take 10 steps without any assistance, – been in better spirits and participates in activities such as CrossFit and weight training.
On Friday, Matson reportedly told his family that he worked on traveling up and down stairs for the first time, which he was very excited to share with his friends and family.
Matson is currently unable to have friends or family visit him as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Nicole says they are always at the forefront of his mind, as he will often bake his daughters’ favorite cookies and make them gifts.
Nicole continues to write that Arik has greatly enjoyed and appreciated all the messages and care packages he has received. She adds that one of Arik’s favorite care packages came from the Minnesota Vikings and the team’s equipment manager, and he loves showing off his Minnesota sports gear to all of the locals in Nebraska.
Matson still struggles with double vision, but he has been intermittently wearing patches over his eyes to strengthen his eye muscles and the double vision has been occurring less frequently.
Nicole writes that Arik’s therapists are incredibly proud of the progress he is making each day.
