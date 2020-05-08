Authorities launch investigation into Watonwan County death

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — Several local and state agencies have launched an investigation after a man was found dead early this morning in a rural residence near St. James.
Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a suspicious circumstance.
Upon arrival, the home was also on fire.
Authorities are not releasing any other information at this time, including whether any suspects are in custody.
The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. James and Madelia Police Departments, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
