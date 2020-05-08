Department of Education advises against graduation ceremonies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Education has officially advised schools against holding any in-person graduation and commencement ceremonies this year.
The class of 2020 will not be allowed to participate in the traditional end of year celebrations, Instead, schools are encouraged to find ways to celebrate graduates virtually. The department stressing that Indoor graduations and even ceremonies held outside in stadiums and football fields are not permitted, causing some confusion for area parents.
“My daughter has been taken away everything, she’s played softball since she was 8. Her season was taken away from her, National Honor Society, and I’m not just talking about my daughter here, and I’m talking about a big senior class here, whether it’s Worthington, Spirit Lake, wherever; everything has been taken away from them and I don’t think they understand the impact this is having on our kids,” says parent Angie Rogotzke.
“We were to the point of having it on our football field, and do the distance thing, and now that has also been taking away, but yet the candy store can open up and have 200 people in the store at the same time,” says Rogotzke.
She noted her daughter’s class in Jackson has a total of 94 students.
