Fourth of July parade, fireworks canceled in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday it has canceled the July 3rd parade and July 4th fireworks.
A spokesperson for the organization said the decision was made in response to challenges that were presented by the COVID-19 virus.
In a Facebook post, the organization said the safety of its members the community is its top priority, and the larger response to the virus has also reduced the availability of essential resources for the parade and firework display.
