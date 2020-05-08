Give at Home MN Week: Mankato Youth Place helps support distance learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now is wrapping up coverage of “Give at Home MN” week, a week that has encouraged residents to give back to local non-profits.
So far, the statewide initiative has raised over $4 million for over 2,500 organizations.
Friday is the last day of the campaign.
Mankato Youth Place is another local organization raising donations this week.
Amid COVID-19, the organization has shifted their focus to help support distance learning.
The team has also been delivering care packages to the kids who can't join them during this time.
Those packages have included art and STEM projects, games, books and snacks.
MY Place said fundraising dollars would be useful after having to cancel a fundraising event earlier this year.
Executive Director Erin Simmons also said they are anticipating a greater need for their support.
“The work that’s happening in non-profits right now during this time where everyone’s at home is still going on. The needs are still there in the community," she said.
To donate, search for MY Place here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.