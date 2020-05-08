Gustavus Adolphus College Alumni gift $2.6 million to college’s Counseling Center

ST. Peter, Minn. (KEYC) - Two alumni of Gustavus Adolphus College make a $2.6 million gift to support the college’s Counseling Center.
The donation was made by Mark and Terri Henneman, of St. Paul, both members of the class of 1983. The gift is expected to help fund current staffing and create an endowment for future services to students.
The Counseling Center at Gustavus offers individual therapy, support groups, among other resources. During this academic year, the center had over 2,300 appointments with more than 600 students.
