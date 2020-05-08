Interest in fishing increases amid pandemic

(KEYC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people are looking for outdoor activities to de-stress.
The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation says they’ve seen a spike in interested in fishing and boating. The foundation encourages the activity, as it can be beneficial for your physical and mental health.
“We really believe that the outdoors and nature is the remedy that we all need, your blood pressure comes down, you’re out in a beautiful setting. We feel like fishing and boating is great ways to do that (for your health) simple ways you can do that while social distancing,” said Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Communications.
Those fishing for the first time are encouraged to check out takemefishing.org for tips and resources. The site provides information on ways to get started, licences, fishing locations and links to state regulations.
In addition anglers should check with their state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.