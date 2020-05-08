Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic joins others in resuming elective care procedures, appointments

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic joins other health care providers around the state in resuming elective visits, procedures and surgeries on Monday, May 11.
In March, all elective care procedures were canceled or deferred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have implemented many safety measures to keep patients and caregivers safe,” said MCHC CEO Jeff Mengenhausen. “This includes masking for caregivers and patients, patient screening protocols and frequent disinfecting and cleaning of lobbies, hallways and waiting rooms. It is safe to receive care here.”
In addition to elective care, MCHC providers are also seeing patients for annual checkups and wellness visits at the clinic. Some of these appointments can be done using telehealth technology, but in-person visits are also safe for patients.
Patients who had a surgery, appointment or procedure canceled or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving a call to reschedule. Patients can also call the clinic at (507) 642-5200 or the hospital at (507) 642-3255 if they need to set up an appointment
Although the Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic will be resuming elective care visits, procedures and appointments, it will maintain its no visitor policy in the hospital to keep patients and caregivers safe.
Visit the MCHC website for a full list of providers and specialists.
