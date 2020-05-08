Mavericks to host Bulldogs in 2020; full schedule released

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team is coming off a dominant 2019-20 season where the squad finished with 31 wins and the WCHA regular-season title.
The Mavericks appeared to be poised to make a run at the national title before the season ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Minnesota State will begin the season by participating in the Ice Breaker Tournament on Oct. 10 and 11 against the likes of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Providence Friars.
A few weeks later, the Mavericks will host the Bulldogs at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MSU has enjoyed plenty of success in recent years, and one former player is fired up to see where the program is heading.
“Going through NHL locker rooms, I would get the ribbing from teammates, like Zach Parise, some guys that had gone to the U [University of Minnesota], Thomas Vanek. I wasn’t a Gopher, I wasn’t a [North Dakota Fighting] Sioux, I was a Maverick," former NHL forward Ryan Carter proudly stated. "We haven’t had the success those other programs have had, but now we’re starting to see that success. There are things in place where the program is in the right direction. It’s only a matter of time before MSU is a national champion. For me, it’s cool to have a chance to say ‘hey, this is Mankato’ where I went to rib those guys back and say ‘where is North Dakota now, where is Minnesota now.’ Obviously a lot of credit is due to Mike Hastings and Darren Blue. They’ve created a winning culture and I’ve got to tip my cap to them for that.”
The Mavericks have gone 214-85-23 in the past eight seasons, which is the most wins for any program in the nation during that time.
On Wednesday, Minnesota State Athletics Director Kevin Buisman announced the normal season ticket sales and renewal process will be delayed until early June.
“With the uncertainty the current situation brings, this doesn’t feel like the right time to push our fans and supporters to make a big financial commitment," Buisman said via a news release. "We do, however, want to allay any concerns that they may have about possibly losing their seats to others if they don’t act soon.
"As such, we will be doing this renewal process in phases. We will first be sending out a no-obligation invitation for our fans to 'reserve’ their season tickets without making a financial commitment. We will then follow that up with our normal season ticket application materials a few weeks later. We are also adding some installment plans that will provide added flexibility and convenience.”
The season ticket reservation process began Wednesday and is scheduled to end May 18, with the season ticket renewal process to follow on June 1.
The full schedule is available below, with post-season events highlighted in bold.
