Mavericks to host Bulldogs in 2020; full schedule released

“Going through NHL locker rooms, I would get the ribbing from teammates, like Zach Parise, some guys that had gone to the U [University of Minnesota], Thomas Vanek. I wasn’t a Gopher, I wasn’t a [North Dakota Fighting] Sioux, I was a Maverick," former NHL forward Ryan Carter proudly stated. "We haven’t had the success those other programs have had, but now we’re starting to see that success. There are things in place where the program is in the right direction. It’s only a matter of time before MSU is a national champion. For me, it’s cool to have a chance to say ‘hey, this is Mankato’ where I went to rib those guys back and say ‘where is North Dakota now, where is Minnesota now.’ Obviously a lot of credit is due to Mike Hastings and Darren Blue. They’ve created a winning culture and I’ve got to tip my cap to them for that.”