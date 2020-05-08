Minnesota surpasses 10,000 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 786 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 10,088. Of those cases, 1,270 are health care workers. Over 5,000 patients are no longer isolated.
There have been 26 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 534.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 434.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, there are 473 people hospitalized, 198 in ICU.
1,549 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The average age of those being hospitalized is 62, and the average age of those dying is 83.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 101,270.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 11,400 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 4,600 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 243.
More than 70,200 people have been tested.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
