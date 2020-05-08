MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s social distancing grade plummets from an 'A' to a 'D' over the span of one month.
The grade comes from cell phone data recorded by Unacast. Minnesota initially received its 'A' grade on March 26, when residents had decreased their average distance traveled by about 45 percent.
Blue Earth County received an 'F' grade, seeing a less than 25 percent reduction in average mobility based on distance traveled.
Nationwide, Washington, D.C. is the top-performing state with a "C" grade. Residents there have decreased travel between 40 and 55 percent.
