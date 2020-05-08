Public Service Recognition week honors those working and serving amidst the coronavirus pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this week, President Trump recognized federal, state, and local government employees with Public Service Recognition Week.
The executive order shines a spotlight on those who have aided the unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Included are those on the front line effort to ensure Americans have access to necessary resources.
“I have to acknowledge the 230 men and women of FEMA, right here in Chicago, that have been supporting the midwest and the entire nation, day in and day out. 7 days a week, sometimes 12, 16/18 hour days, and working in environments that they’re typically not used to - at home with their spouse or their partner or their kids all at once, but still meeting the need of every American,” FEMA Region 5 administrator James K. Joseph said.
The president also used the order to thank the American people for their sacrifices to help with the eventual reopening of the country.
