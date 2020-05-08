The REACH Drop-In Center supports community providing masks for those in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fence outside of The Reach Drop-In Center, known for holding donated scarves in the winter months now serves a new purpose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, one of the organization’s supporters reached out to see if they could donate face masks and hang them on the fence for those in need. Now The Reach says anyone who is sewing a mask can hang them on the fence for those in need to take.
“I think the reach for us in the community has become what I’d like to call a lighthouse and it’s just a place of safety and welcoming and having that fence out in the front is an opportunity to connect and engage with the community,” says Tasha Moultan, Senior Program Manager at the REACH Drop-In Center.
The Reach is also encouraging people that do put a mask out to put it in a plastic bag, in case of rain. The organization is also in need of donations such as personal hygiene items, which can be dropped off at the facility Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
