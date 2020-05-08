Vikings have 4 prime-time games in 2020; including Christmas Day matchup vs. Saints

By Jake Rinehart | May 7, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 11:04 PM

(KEYC) — The NFL schedules were released Thursday night for all 32 teams, including the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings will begin the season by hosting the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 13 with a 12 p.m. scheduled kickoff.

In total, the Vikings will play in four prime time games this season against the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

While the Vikings won’t be playing on Thanksgiving this year, they will, however, be playing on Christmas Day, as they are set to travel to New Orleans.

Date Time Opponent Network
Sept. 13 12 p.m. Green Bay Packers KEYC FOX
Sept. 20 12 p.m. @ Indianapolis Colts KEYC FOX
Sept. 27 12 p.m. Tennessee Titans KEYC CBS
Oct. 4 12 p.m. @ Houston Texans KEYC FOX
Oct. 11 7:20 p.m. @ Seattle Seahawks KEYC NBC
Oct. 18 12 p.m. Atlanta Falcons KEYC FOX
WEEK 7 BYE
Nov. 1 12 p.m. @ Green Bay Packers KEYC FOX
Nov. 8 12 p.m. Detroit Lions KEYC CBS
Nov. 16 7:15 p.m. @ Chicago Bears ESPN
Nov. 22 3:25 p.m. Dallas Cowboys KEYC FOX
Nov. 29 12 p.m. Carolina Panthers KEYC FOX
Dec. 6 12 p.m. @ Jacksonville Jaguars KEYC CBS
Dec. 13 12 p.m. @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers KEYC FOX
Dec. 20 12 p.m. Chicago Bears KEYC FOX
Dec. 25 3:30 p.m. @ New Orleans Saints KEYC FOX / NFL Network / Amazon
Jan. 3 12 p.m. @ Detroit Lions KEYC FOX

