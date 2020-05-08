Vikings have 4 prime-time games in 2020; including Christmas Day matchup vs. Saints

(KEYC) — The NFL schedules were released Thursday night for all 32 teams, including the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings will begin the season by hosting the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 13 with a 12 p.m. scheduled kickoff.
In total, the Vikings will play in four prime time games this season against the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
While the Vikings won’t be playing on Thanksgiving this year, they will, however, be playing on Christmas Day, as they are set to travel to New Orleans.
