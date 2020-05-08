Waseca explains decision to close water park for 2020 season

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the city of Waseca announced its water park won’t be open for the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
City staff says it was an ongoing discussion that lasted for months and they eventually came to the conclusion that they could not make social distancing work at the water park...They also could not come up with a solution for disinfection at the facility that would protect their employees and keep customers coming in at the same time.
“It certainly has an impact on the community when we’re not going to have the pool open. It impacts the people that can’t go to the pool, and our concern more was the impact it had on the residents as we go through this it was a difficult decision, and in the end, we decided we had to put public safety and public health first,” says Lee Mattson, city manager.
The water park typically opens at the end of May, and Mattson said they made the announcement this week in order to give staff enough notice before the summer season.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.