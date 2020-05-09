MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) is asking the community to help document history, By sharing your COVID-19 story.
The Society is looking for written stories or photos to be submitted online to their website. Submissions can range from pictures of closing signs, to people wearing masks. Anything to help collect and preserve today’s history for future generations.
“Think about it being like a community time capsule. So we are asking the community to come together and help us create this time capsule that just puts a little perimeter around what is happening, how do we feel, what does it look like, what is being generated or created at this time,” said BECHS Executive Director Jessica Potter.
In addition when the history center opens back up to the public, they will also be looking for items to be donated to their center, such as signs or homemade masks.
For more information and how to participate visit this link.
