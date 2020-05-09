New Ulm woman promotes and encourages community to support local food businesses

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -While many are facing tougher times amid the pandemic, a New Ulm women is making an impact in her community, promoting people to support local food businesses.
Since restaurants began closing their doors and opting for delivery and curbside options, Kristy Paulson has been not only an avid customer but a promoter. Almost daily, visiting then posting restaurant specials, menus and positive reviews, encouraging the community to swing by for a bite.
“I think it’s always important to support local,obviously everybody’s going through trying times right now, but New Ulm and our surrounding community has always been very supportive of the local restaurants. I guess we all have our favorite locations and favorite places to eat, kind of just a reminder to not forget all of the businesses in our area,” said Paulson.
Paulson plans to branch her promotions to Mankato and continue the advocacy even after stay-at home order lifts.
