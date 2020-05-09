Number of positive cases of COVID-19 rises by more than 700 for 4th consecutive day in Minnesota

(KEYC) - 702 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota since Friday.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, that brings the total to 10,790 Minnesotans who have tested positive. The state surpassed 10,000 cases Friday. Of those positive tests, 1329 are healthcare workers.
The number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in the state rose 24 to a total of 558. 449 of those deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Nine more people have died of the coronavirus in Iowa, bringing the state’s total to 252. New numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health also show that the number of infections also increased Saturday to 11,671, up by 214 from Friday.
