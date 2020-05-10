Assisted Living hosts a socially distant Mother’s Day parade

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - With the pandemic, many families had to spend Mother’s Day apart. This was especially relevant for those in long term care facilities. However, one local assisted living facility, found a creative way to still bring families together from afar.
New Perspective Senior Living of Faribault Minnesota, hosted a Mother’s Day Parade. The resident’s family members and the community drove by the facility waving and honking with Mother’s Day signs. Residents were able to see the spectacle safely through their decorated windows.
“It was really great to see the community pull together. We are so far apart, but so close. I know for the residents and everyone, it was a really emotional day for everybody,” said
In addition family members were able to safely drop off Mother’s Day gifts. Similar socially distant Mother Day parades for long-term-care facilities were seen across the state. New Perspective Executive Director Andrea Olson.
