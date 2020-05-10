Minnesota hospitality groups urge state leaders for economic relief

(KEYC) - : A coalition of Minnesota hospitality organizations is pressing state legislators for an economic relief package, to help save industry businesses.
A recent survey by Hospitality Minnesota, the trade association representing 2,000 hotels, restaurants, resorts and campgrounds in Minnesota says that more than half of hospitality businesses may be forced to close permanently in the next two months due to the effects of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders.
The coalition includes Hospitality Minnesota, the Community of Minnesota Resorts, the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association and the Craft Brewers Guild.
Locally, the owner of Pub 500 in Mankato weighs in on the need for support for the state’s restaurant industry
“You know there’s thousands of restaurant operators in the state of Minnesota. There’s almost 11,000 restaurants here, almost 300,000 jobs that we provide throughout the state, which is about 1 in 10 jobs in Minnesota. So we are a very important industry but we are just going to need some help in this time period,” said Tom Frederick, Owner of Pub 500 in Mankato.
Minnesota Hospitality says the federal relief provided so far is not tailored enough to work for hospitality businesses.
