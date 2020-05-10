Minnesota surpasses 11,000 positive cases of COVID-19

(KEYC) - The state of Minnesota surpassed 11,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, after surpassing the 10,000 mark on Friday.
The Minnesota Department of Health says an additional 481 people tested positive, bringing the total to 11,271. Of those cases, 1,360 are among healthcare workers.
The state also reporting a total of 578 deaths, up 20 from the day before: 2 people in their 50s, 3 people in their 60s, 3 people in their 70s, 8 people in their 80s, and 4 people in their 90s.
MDH says 1,657 have required hospitalization, with 434 remaining in the hospital today. 199 of those in the ICU.
The health department says 6,882 people are no longer isolated, but that total also included patients who have died.
MDH says 111,088 people have been tested in the state.
