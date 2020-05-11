Albert Lea searching for suspect in connection to shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - Albert Lea Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Albert Lea Police say a man was shot several times near the 1200 block of Gene Ave. around 3:45 p.m.
The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea then later to Rochester, where he is in stable condition as of Saturday evening.
According to Albert Lea Police, the suspects are believed to have known the victim and fled in a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities as the investigation remains open and ongoing.
Albert Lea Police can be reached by calling (507) 377-5210.
