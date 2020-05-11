Alliance encourages lawmakers to pass $300 million bond to improve statewide water infrastructure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s “Fix the Pipes” alliance, are encouraging lawmakers to pass a $300 million dollar bond to improve statewide water infrastructure.
Research compiled from the “Fix the Pipes” initiative states this could generate a $1.8 billion dollar economic impact, creating 7,200 jobs statewide. All while the improvements could reduce flooding, provide clean drinking water and reduce pollution from untreated sewage entering Minnesota’s bodies of water.
“We have seen in the past that certainly applies today,cameras going down pipes where we see nothing but clay tile and a hole in the ground and who knows where that sewage ends up in. Beyond that the leaking in each of those pipes as they find there way to a treatment facility...we know they leak,” said Sen. David Senjem (R-25) during a video conference among Minnesota municipal, business, labor, engineering and environmental leaders.
The $300 million bonding plan would be part of Governor Tim Walz’s proposed $2 billion bonding package for 2020 to address the state’s growing backlog of public works projects.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.