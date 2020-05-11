Arlington Raceway awaits go-ahead from Governor to start their 40th year

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Like many businesses across the state, Arlington Raceway is anxiously awaiting the green light from Governor Tim Walz to open once again.
“You know over the years we’ve had a lot of challenges but I don’t remember too many challenges as severe as this one not knowing when we can actually open and not knowing when we can get the fans back in the grandstands,” says Bob Allen, owner of Arlington Raceway.
Certainly not the way the owners wanted to kick off their 40th year in action.
The raceway is typically open from the beginning of May until September. While he waits for official word, Allen has used this time to make some improvements on things like the wall surrounding the track, the pit area, and grandstand fence.
Allen says he’s in daily discussions with racetracks around the country about what can and cannot be done amid the pandemic.
“Unfortunately there’s a lot of local regulations and state regulations that vary across the country so we know of plans in place and just last weekend there were fans in the grandstands in Missouri, South Dakota, and Florida and Texas,” says Allen
For now, Allen says they have potential safety plans in place, for when they do open. Yet they cannot solidify an opening date for the track until they get approval from the Governor’s Office.
