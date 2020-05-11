Authorities identify man who died in Watonwan County house fire

By Stacy Steinhagen | May 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 8:38 PM

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — Following an investigation by several local and state agencies, a man who was found dead in a burning home near St. James on Friday morning has been identified.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 60-year-old Kent B. Olson.

A preliminary autopsy reveals that Olson died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. James and Madelia Police Departments, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

