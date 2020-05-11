City Council extends emergency ordinance extending city facilities, parks closure through July

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council approved the extension of an emergency ordinance Monday that extends the closure of city-owned facilities through July 13.
The extension includes closures of park facilities, campgrounds and the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center until mid-July.
The council will revisit the decision May 26 and may lift the extension pending guidelines from Gov. Tim Walz and the cost of sanitizing facilities has been determined.
“In my feeling, keeping kids safe and keeping families safe is a really good thing to do right now,” said city councilor Jenn Melby-Kelley. “This is a human issue and that’s just the argument that I wanted to say. Don’t forget, we’re trying to take care of people here. That’s what we’re really trying to do.”
Monday’s decision also includes the extension of an ordinance that suspends late fees and penalties for city utilities and parking enforcement.
