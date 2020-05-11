The Docket: Minnesota Legislature prepares for last full week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the last full week at the Minnesota Legislature; lawmakers prepare to adjourn on May 18th.
Both the House and the Senate will meet Monday for likely one of their last floor sessions, though a special session is always possible.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of May 11, 2020.
As lawmakers at the national level work on a possible new COVID-19 relief package, local lawmakers are preparing for their last full week.
Monday morning's House floor session schedule includes a bill promoting energy conservation through means such as clean technology.
The bill also establishes cost-effective energy conservation for utilities operating in the state.
Several COVID-19 related bills are then in committee.
One bill would establish a program that would aim to identify people who may be at risk of contracting COVID-19 through contact with a person already with the virus.
Other bills focus on funding.
Sen. Julie Rosen (R - Vernon Center) authors a bill that would appropriate money from the COVID-19 relief account in the federal fund to local counties, cities and towns.
