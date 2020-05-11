Echo Food Shelf begins summer feeding program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato begins its summer feeding program.
For families who depend on the school lunch program, the added expense of feeding children in the summer months can increase their burden. For them, the Summer Feeding Program helps fill the meal gap.
Families can come to ECHO once per week to pick up extra groceries for school-age children and teens.
Last summer, ECHO provided food for almost 75,000 breakfasts and lunches.
