GiveAtHomeMN raises $5.26 million for nonprofits, schools across Minnesota

(KEYC) — GiveMN announced Monday that its #GiveAtHomeMN week raised over $5.26 million for nonprofits and schools across the state.
The organization said that donations came from all of Minnesota’s 87 counties, all 50 states and 17 countries.
“This exceeded our expectations,” said Jake Blumberg, GiveMN’s executive director. “Even during a worldwide crisis, Minnesota’s generosity shines through, and we are sincerely grateful to everyone who supported these organizations however they could.”
An additional $68,000 was awarded to 197 organizations throughout the week by GiveMN with support from the Bush Foundation and U.S. Bank.
Other than Give to the Max Day, records were set for the top three single fundraising days on GiveMN.org in its 11-year history.
GiveMN added that over $8.3 million has been donated on GiveMN.org since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Minnesota in early March.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.