Home Energy Squad offers free virtual home energy visits

Home Energy Squad offers free virtual home energy visits
Minnesotans now have access to virtual home energy visits (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Kelsey Graeter | May 11, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 12:42 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans now have access to virtual home energy visits.

Home Energy Squad is offering the cost-free service, hoping to help energy customers identify their most cost-effective opportunities for energy savings, and plan for future projects.

The service is provided by Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy.

Customers complete a brief questionnaire to share their personal concerns and interests prior to the virtual visit, which typically lasts about an hour.

For more details on how to set up a virtual visit, go to www.mncee.org/solutions/homes/home-energy-squad-enhanced/.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.