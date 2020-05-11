Home Energy Squad offers free virtual home energy visits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans now have access to virtual home energy visits.
Home Energy Squad is offering the cost-free service, hoping to help energy customers identify their most cost-effective opportunities for energy savings, and plan for future projects.
The service is provided by Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy.
Customers complete a brief questionnaire to share their personal concerns and interests prior to the virtual visit, which typically lasts about an hour.
For more details on how to set up a virtual visit, go to www.mncee.org/solutions/homes/home-energy-squad-enhanced/.
