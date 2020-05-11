Mankato Council to vote on extension of emergency ordinances

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council is expected to vote tonight on an extension of the current emergency ordinances there were passed in March.
The ordinances, which created an emergency fund, closed city facilities such as the Public Safety Center and Mayo Clinic Health System Evens Center and park shelters, are currently set to expire on May 21.
Tonight’s vote, if approved, would extend the emergency ordinances until July 13.
The extension does allow for the ordinances to be rescinded early if the current pandemic is over.
Tonight’s council meeting is at 7:00 via zoom webinar. You can find details on how to view the meeting here.
