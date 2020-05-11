MDH: 528 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 6,945 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 528 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 11,736. There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 591. Over 4,945 people are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 472.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 11, there are 452 people hospitalized, 194 in ICU.
1,716 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The average age of those being hospitalized is 61, and the average age of those dying is 83.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 115,781.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 12,300 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 5,200 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 6 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 271.
More than 77,800 people have been tested.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.